Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
