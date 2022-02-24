Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 5.21% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,008 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

