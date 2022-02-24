Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Skillz worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Skillz by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Skillz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. dropped their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

