Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of nCino worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCNO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

