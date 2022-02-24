Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Workiva worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

NYSE:WK opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

