Millennium Management LLC Sells 151,996 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

