Millennium Management LLC Sells 183,341 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,341 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Avid Technology worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

