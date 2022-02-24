Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,858,989 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,858,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Gerdau worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 477,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE GGB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.
Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
