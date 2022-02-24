Millennium Management LLC Sells 273,954 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,954 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $388,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,816,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,901,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

