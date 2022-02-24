Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

