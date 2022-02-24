Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

