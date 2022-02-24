MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $273,339.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.45 or 0.00021995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $91.43 million and $273,339.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00231675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,820,081 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.