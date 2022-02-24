MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Hits $273,339.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.45 or 0.00021995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $91.43 million and $273,339.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00231675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,820,081 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

