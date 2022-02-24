MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.13

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 25069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
