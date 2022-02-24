MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.13

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 25069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

