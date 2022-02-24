Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.92 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Mina has a market cap of $742.07 million and $88.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.67 or 0.06802011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,031.26 or 0.99560555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 386,814,846 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

