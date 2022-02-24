Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.94 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

