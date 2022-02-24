Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $6,213.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00168780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00199164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,503,783,754 coins and its circulating supply is 5,298,574,187 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

