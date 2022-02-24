MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $5.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,438.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.63 or 0.06786457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00272436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00784008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00069392 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00384197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00213543 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

