Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

