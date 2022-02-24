Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.23). 191,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 279,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).

The stock has a market cap of £47.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.65.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

