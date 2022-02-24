Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.23). 191,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 279,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).
The stock has a market cap of £47.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.65.
Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)
