Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.68 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $36.19 or 0.00094126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $40.68 million and $3.24 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06731566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.74 or 1.00410412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

