Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) One Day Volume Hits $263,250.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $263,250.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for approximately $299.85 or 0.00780082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 21,110 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

