Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $41.17 million and $2.75 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $18.68 or 0.00048576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06731566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.74 or 1.00410412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

