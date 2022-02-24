Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.24. 8,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
