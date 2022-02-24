Mist 1-Day Volume Tops $2.83 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00108319 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

