Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.90

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51.30 ($0.70), with a volume of 533297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.90 ($0.73).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.06) to GBX 79 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.53 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,620.65 ($13,083.98). Also, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 69,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($56,317.42).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

