Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

MITEY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 77,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

