Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 418,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,268,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

