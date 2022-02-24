Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 418,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,268,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.31.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
