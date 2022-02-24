Mizuho Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in PPL by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

