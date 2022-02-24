Mizuho Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.
In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in PPL by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
