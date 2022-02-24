Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 6.6%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.34). 309,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 506,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.76.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

