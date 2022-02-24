Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 6.6%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.34). 309,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 506,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.36).
The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.76.
Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)
