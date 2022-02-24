MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.8%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.16 ($8.14) and last traded at €7.20 ($8.18). Approximately 74,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.26 ($8.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.06 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.02. The company has a current ratio of 124.44, a quick ratio of 123.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Get MLP alerts:

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.