MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graham worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $576.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

