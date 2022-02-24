MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 376,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

