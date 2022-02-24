MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

