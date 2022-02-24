MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.