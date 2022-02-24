MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

CLX opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

