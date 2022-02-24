MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,286,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

