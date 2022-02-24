MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

