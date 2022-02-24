MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.