MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,908,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 114,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.