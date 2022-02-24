MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,803 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

