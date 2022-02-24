Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Trading Down 11.2%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 97,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,724,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 973,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

