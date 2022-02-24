Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Trading Down 11.2%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 97,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,724,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.