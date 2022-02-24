Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 5.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $147.32 and last traded at $143.03. Approximately 66,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,596,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock worth $76,116,761. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average of $293.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

