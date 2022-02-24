Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $1,619,514.40 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 740,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

