Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NYSE MHK traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $135.18. 5,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.69.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

