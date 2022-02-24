Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 64,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

