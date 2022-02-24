Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 160,173 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

