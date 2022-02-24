Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by 58.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

