Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,692.50

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,692.50 ($23.02) and last traded at GBX 1,703.50 ($23.17), with a volume of 1235000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,908.50 ($25.96).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.93).

Get Mondi alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,856.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,872.33. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Sue Clark bought 4,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.28) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($97,103.22). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,626 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($134,968.91). Insiders bought 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,136 over the last three months.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.