Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,872.33

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.33 ($25.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,935.50 ($26.32). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,908.50 ($25.96), with a volume of 863,730 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,856.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,872.33.

In other news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,626 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($134,968.91). Also, insider Sue Clark bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.28) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($97,103.22). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,634 shares of company stock worth $17,079,136 in the last 90 days.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

